HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tripura IPFT chief, senior most Minister N.C. Debbarma critical

Mr. Debbarma, 80, was rushed to hospital Friday evening after his condition deteriorated

December 31, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali

The health condition of Narendra Chandra Debbarma, the senior most Minister in the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, remains critical, said sources.

Mr. Debbarma, 80, had been rushed to the GBP Hospital here Friday evening after his condition deteriorated. He is suffering from age-related diseases including cardiac issues.

He is the current chairman of the Indigenous Peoples Party of Tripura (IPFT) and holds the Revenue and Forest Department portfolios in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

The CM, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and several other senior leaders visited the ailing leader at the hospital.

Related Topics

health / Tripura / trauma & emergency healthcare

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.