Tripura identifies 12 ‘aspirational rural development blocks’

Newly recruited government employees mandated to serve in them for at least one year

The Tripura government has selected 12 Rural Development Blocks (RDB) as aspirational in a measure aimed to take development activities to the grassroots level of the State. New recruits in government services will be given a posting in these backward blocks under special initiatives planned by the State government.

“Newly recruited government employees will have to mandatorily serve for at least one year in any of the 12 selected Blocks. These Blocks are lacking progress and development,” said senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

All government Departments had been directed to spend at least 8% of their funds for these blocks, he stated, adding that the decision had been taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Officials said the State government had identified the backward blocks to give special emphasis for eradicating poverty through the implementation of various Central flagship programmes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY).

The selected Blocks are Chawmanu, Mungiakami, Korbuk, Ampi, Shilachari, Rupaichari, Tulasikhar, Dasda, Damchara, Raisyabari, Dambur Nagar and Ganganagar. Most of them are located in South Tripura, North Tripura and Dhalai districts.