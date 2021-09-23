Tripura High Court stays police investigation in TMC leaders’ case till November 11

Abhishek Banerjee, others booked for creating ruckus at police station

The High Court of Tripura on Thursday ordered an interim stay in the investigation against senior Trinamool Congress leaders including party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with their visit at the Khowai police station in Khowai district on August 8.

Chief Justice Akil Kureshi passed the order after hearing a petition filed on behalf of Mr. Banerjee and five other TMC leaders who were booked for allegedly creating ruckus at the Khowai police station and obstructing police officers from discharging duty.

Other leaders who were named in the FIR are West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, MP Dola Sen, party’s West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh and two local leaders. The High Court on September 2 admitted a petition that sought the court’s order to quash the complaint bearing FIR No. 77 of 2021 registered with the Khowai police station for offence punishable under Section 186 (with sub Section 34) of the IPC.

Chief Justice Akil Kureshi held issued the interim stay on the investigation till November 11. “In the meantime, there shall be no further investigation or issuance of the notices against the accused persons,” the order read.

The Chief Justice also ordered the listing of the next hearing on November 11. Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra led the legal team of the TMC.

The FIR named the TMC leaders who went to the police station to secure the release of a number of leaders and workers including three youth leaders from West Bengal arrested for allegedly flouting restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The detainees however were released when produced before a court in Khowai on the same day.

The police sent the six TMC leaders “notice to appear” at the NCC police station in Agartala to join the investigation. Mr. Ghosh and two local leaders appeared at the police station and faced interrogation on September 21.

Mr. Ghosh fell sick after the questioning was over and had to be admitted at a private hospital here. His health condition has been stable.

The TMC earlier announced that the leaders would cooperate with the investigation.

Mr. Banerjee was to land here on September 22 to lead a rally but cancelled his trip at the last moment after a single bench of the High Court endorsed the enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC in two police station areas in Agartala aimed at banning political rallies and programmes till November 4.