Tripura High Court rejects bail plea of CPI(M) leader in PWD scam case

The Tripura High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of former Minister and CPI(M) leader Badal Choudhury, indicted in the alleged ₹640-crore Public Works Department scam of 2008.

Lawyers representing the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly insisted on bail citing Mr. Choudhury’s fragile health. After the bail plea was rejected, counsel indicated their decision to move the Supreme Court.

Mr. Choudhury was admitted to the ICU of the government GBP Hospital after he complained of chest pain in the custody of West Agartala police on Wednesday.

He was locked up at the police station barely for 30 minutes after the police took his custody upon his discharge from the private hospital where he took admission a week ago ending his disappearance amid intensive police search.

Street protests

The CPI(M) has been organising street protests for the past two days protesting the alleged forceful removal of Mr. Choudhury from the private hospital. The party alleged that police officials misbehaved with its leader at the police station.

Former Member of Parliament, the 69-year-old CPI(M) veteran was made prime accused in the case filed by the Vigilance Department. The investigation was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

Sources said senior police officials were consulting doctors at the GBP Hospital on taking back Mr. Choudhury in their custody.

Remains elusive

Meanwhile, former Chief Secretary Y.P. Singh, who was the Principal Secretary incharge of PWD in 2008, remained elusive despite searches by a team of the Crime Branch at New Delhi and Gurugram.

Another accused, former PWD Chief Engineer Sunil Bhowmik, was arrested and remanded in custody.