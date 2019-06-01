Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman removed from State’s Council of Ministers

Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman has been removed from BJP-led coalition government in Tripura. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who was unhappy with Mr. Barman for his alleged anti-party activities, effected the change late Friday night.

An official notification signed by in-charge Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said Chief Minister will oversee three of four departments held by Mr. Barman while Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman will hold one department.

The notification said Sudip Roy Barman ‘ceased to be a member of the council of ministers.’

Mr. Barman was not seen anywhere during the BJP’s campaigns before the Lok Sabha elections. He even appealed people to vote for ‘eligible candidates’ which did not go down well with BJP top brass.

Mr. Barman, along with several Congress MLAs, joined the saffron party ahead of assembly elections held in February 2018. He was a strong contender for post of Chief Minister.