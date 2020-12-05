Tripura HC stops MBBS seat allotment in OBC category

Petitioner had challenged the legality of the reservation under OBC quota

The High Court of Tripura on Friday directed the State government to stop the allotment of 13 seats in two medical colleges under the OBC category. The order was passed in a case related to a writ petition that challenged a health department notice published in local dailies on November 7.

The notice informed of the counselling of students for medical seats, of which 13 MBBS seats were shown reserved for the OBC. Of them, 10 are for the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and three for the RIMS at Imphal.

Advocate Arijit Bhowmik, who represented the petitioner in the court, had challenged the legality of the reservation under OBC quota. The High Court Bench, which heard the petition on November 25, sought the State government’s reply.

The government counsel submitted the reply on Friday.

After assessing it, the court issued the interim order staying allotment of seats under the OBC category pending final disposal of the case.

The court, however, allowed continuation of counselling of the MBBS aspirants.