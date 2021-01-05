Tripura HC orders ₹10 lakh compensation for medical negligence

The Tripura High Court on Monday directed the State government to award a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the mother of a young advocate who allegedly died owing to medical negligence.
A Division Bench led by Chief Justice Akil Qureshi passed the order 10 months after advocate Bhaskar Debroy was fatally injured in a road accident here. The Bench heard a public interest litigation petition moved by advocate Pulak Saha who complained that his colleague died for want of emergency medical treatment at the GBP Hospital.
The petition claimed that doctors present at the time of admission of Bhaskar Debroy did not care to attend to the patient and revive him.
Human rights advocate Purushottam Roy Barman said the court order vindicated their claim on utter negligence by a section of doctors. He said to provide compensation to the aged mother of the deceased was an interim order and the court would continue to hear the main litigation.
The enquiry team comprising four senior physicians that the State government had constituted after the death of Bhaskar Debroy also pointed to medical negligence. The team found two doctors responsible for the incident and based on its report, the Health department terminated the services of one of the doctors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath