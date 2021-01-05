Tripura HC orders ₹10 lakh compensation for medical negligence

The Tripura High Court on Monday directed the State government to award a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the mother of a young advocate who allegedly died owing to medical negligence.

A Division Bench led by Chief Justice Akil Qureshi passed the order 10 months after advocate Bhaskar Debroy was fatally injured in a road accident here. The Bench heard a public interest litigation petition moved by advocate Pulak Saha who complained that his colleague died for want of emergency medical treatment at the GBP Hospital.

The petition claimed that doctors present at the time of admission of Bhaskar Debroy did not care to attend to the patient and revive him.

Human rights advocate Purushottam Roy Barman said the court order vindicated their claim on utter negligence by a section of doctors. He said to provide compensation to the aged mother of the deceased was an interim order and the court would continue to hear the main litigation.

The enquiry team comprising four senior physicians that the State government had constituted after the death of Bhaskar Debroy also pointed to medical negligence. The team found two doctors responsible for the incident and based on its report, the Health department terminated the services of one of the doctors.