Tripura govt. sets up panel to probe conduct of district magistrate at wedding ceremonies amid night curfew

West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Yadav conducted raids on two wedding ceremonies that went against curfew norms on Monday night.

The Tripura government on Wednesday constituted a panel to probe the conduct of a District Magistrate who allegedly abused guests and families at two wedding ceremonies for flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

Video clips of the raid on ‘Golap Bagan’ and ‘Manikya Court’ — owned by the State’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma and his sister – went viral on social media platforms. Both Opposition parties and the ruling BJP’s rebel MLAs lashed out at the State government and demanded action against the District Magistrate.

The probe panel, comprising two Secretary-level IAS officers Kiran Gitte and Tanusree Debbarma, has been directed to submit the report as early as possible. Sources said Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar ordered the setting up of the panel after he met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to discuss the controversy.

Five rebel MLAs of the ruling party hit out at the District Magistrate in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, where they said Mr. Yadav’s actions were insulting, outrageous and atrocious. They also alleged that Mr. Yadav had manhandled a police officer on duty.

One of the signatory MLAs, Ashish Das, sat on a day-long dharna at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here on Wednesday to demand action. Earlier, the leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar condemned the ‘behaviour’ of the District Magistrate.

However, Mr. Yadav defended his actions under Section 144 of the CrPC and denied that he overstepped his limits. He also denied having pushed or physically manhandled anyone at the gatherings, which went into midnight. Night curfew was in place from 10 p.m. as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said.