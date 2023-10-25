Tripura Governor-designate Nallu Indrasena Reddy arrives, swearing-in on October 26

October 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Agartala

Tripura Governor-designate Nallu Indrasena Reddy arrived in Agartala on Wednesday a day before his swearing in. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and some of his cabinet colleagues received him and accompanying family members at the MBB Airport.

Mr. Reddy was later accorded a formal reception at the Raj Bhavan. He also inspected a ceremonial guard presented by the troops of the Tripura State Rifles.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha on Tuesday saw off octogenarian Satyadev Narayan Arya who maintained a low profile and hardly attended official programmes during his stint in Tripura owing to his health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nallu Indrasena Reddy will be sworn in as the State’s 20th Governor on Thursday morning. Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura will administer oath of office and secrecy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT