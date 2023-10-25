ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura Governor-designate Nallu Indrasena Reddy arrives, swearing-in on October 26

October 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Agartala

Mr. Reddy is replacing octogenarian Satyadev Narayan Arya who maintained a low profile owning to his health

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Nallu Indrasena Reddy at an event. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tripura Governor-designate Nallu Indrasena Reddy arrived in Agartala on Wednesday a day before his swearing in. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and some of his cabinet colleagues received him and accompanying family members at the MBB Airport.

Mr. Reddy was later accorded a formal reception at the Raj Bhavan. He also inspected a ceremonial guard presented by the troops of the Tripura State Rifles.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha on Tuesday saw off octogenarian Satyadev Narayan Arya who maintained a low profile and hardly attended official programmes during his stint in Tripura owing to his health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nallu Indrasena Reddy will be sworn in as the State’s 20th Governor on Thursday morning. Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura will administer oath of office and secrecy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tripura

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US