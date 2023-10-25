HamberMenu
Tripura Governor-designate Nallu Indrasena Reddy arrives, swearing-in on October 26

Mr. Reddy is replacing octogenarian Satyadev Narayan Arya who maintained a low profile owning to his health

October 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Nallu Indrasena Reddy at an event.

Nallu Indrasena Reddy at an event. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tripura Governor-designate Nallu Indrasena Reddy arrived in Agartala on Wednesday a day before his swearing in. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and some of his cabinet colleagues received him and accompanying family members at the MBB Airport.

Mr. Reddy was later accorded a formal reception at the Raj Bhavan. He also inspected a ceremonial guard presented by the troops of the Tripura State Rifles.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha on Tuesday saw off octogenarian Satyadev Narayan Arya who maintained a low profile and hardly attended official programmes during his stint in Tripura owing to his health.

Nallu Indrasena Reddy will be sworn in as the State’s 20th Governor on Thursday morning. Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura will administer oath of office and secrecy.

