Tripura government launches its health insurance scheme

Those who have not been covered by Ayushman Bharat or any other government insurance scheme will now be able to benefit from this new health scheme, says the Chief Minister

February 16, 2024 05:11 am | Updated 05:11 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched the ‘Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana’, which is in line with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This scheme will provide medical benefits of up to ₹5 lakh to its recipients.

The event was held at Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan ground, where Mr. Saha distributed papers to a group of beneficiaries. He described the CMJAY as a gift from the double-engine government to the people of Tripura.

He mentioned that those who have not been covered by Ayushman Bharat or any other government insurance scheme will now be able to benefit from this new health scheme. Mr. Saha stated that “the CMJAY is a significant step towards ensuring health-security for all segments of the State’s population.”

He added that the government’s goal is to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for everyone.

The inaugural function was attended by cabinet ministers and dignitaries, where the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the health sector and providing quality healthcare to all.

