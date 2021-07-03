Other States

Tripura extends COVID-19 curfew till July 9

The Tripura government has extended the COVID-19 curfew from 2 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Agartala and eight other urban local bodies (ULBs) till July 9, a notification said.

However, the night curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been lifted from the villages.

The COVID-19 curfew in the ULBs, first imposed on May 16 and then repeatedly extended, was scheduled to end on July 2.

“The COVID curfew will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and eight other ULBs till July 9,” the notification issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said.

Besides Agartala, the restrictions have also been imposed in the municipal councils of Ranirbazar, Udaipur, Kailashahar, Dharanagar, Khowai, Belonia, and nagar panchayats of Jirani and Panisagar.

Shopping malls and market complexes will remain closed at all times and bazaar committees shall deploy volunteers to ensure strict adherence to social-distancing.

Vehicles can only ply between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. for essential purposes. However, vehicles ferrying medical supplies will be allowed to ply even after 2 p.m.

There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals between 2 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for prescribed exemptions, it said.

All government and private offices shall remain open till 4 p.m. with 50% attendance.

Social-, political-, religious-, academic-, or other gatherings shall be prohibited. Only essential government meetings with a maximum of 20 participants will be allowed.

Movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, salons and bars shall remain closed at all times. Restaurants will remain open only till 2 p.m.


