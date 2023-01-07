Tripura Education Minister lands in a spat with jobseekers

January 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Agartala

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath landed in a verbal spat with the job aspirants after they blocked his vehicle here on Saturday. The minister was visibly angry as protests of the unemployed youth are routinely taking place outside his residence in the Krishnanagar locality.

City dwellers named the vicinity as Tripura’s ‘Jantar Mantar’ as 80% of protests for jobs since the BJP government was installed in 2018 occurred on the road outside his residence. Mr. Nath is facing heat for heading the education department which released most of the employment of the incumbent government over the past four years.

He is also facing a stir for not fulfilling his own commitments made to sections of unemployed youth. The septuagenarian Congress turncoat normally is an easygoing person and loves to attract media attention even by dancing to the tune of music during BJP’s political events.

But he fails to control his temper whenever he faces protest. Saturday was no different as he confronted the slogan shouting STGT (Selection Test of Graduate Teacher) qualified teachers.

The protesters who braved the dipping temperatures blocked his vehicle as he tried to move away to his office.

“By protesting you cannot do anything”, an angry minister told the protesters . He uttered more words, but could not be heard due to chaos.

A strong security contingent was present, but they did not apply force like a few weeks ago when a youth with a kidney ailment and an expecting mother was charged with a baton at the instruction of Mr. Ratan Lal Nath. That incident earned widespread condemnation and even it did not go down well within the ruling BJP as the State Assembly elections are knocking on the door.

Police officers, however, paved the way for the minister’s car. Protesters announced they will return and continue with their protests till the minister confirms their job.

