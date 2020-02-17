Tripura eases restrictions on building height

The Tripura government has lifted the restrcitions on the construction of high rise buildings in the capital city Agartala. The last meeting of council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb approved the decision in the view of expansion the swelling population in the city, a senior official said on Sunday.

The amendment in the Building Rules now allows constriction of a structure upto 20.30 m without any restriction. Construction beyond that will have to be approved by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The move would benefit those who want to expand their properties beyond the height specified earlier and those who want to refurbish old buildings.

The Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport of the World War II era is just 10km from the main city. Thus, a ceiling has been incorporated in the amended rules.

“Any application on construction of a structure above 20.30 meter would come under critical scrutiny of the AAI”, the official added.

He further stated that granting of approval to buildings of certain heights would continue to depend on the size and shape of the approach road.