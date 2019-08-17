Tripura DGP likely to be shifted

Speculation is rife about the fate of Tripura’s Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla who has not joined service though his 70-day leave is over.

Additional Director General Rajiv Singh has been holding the charge in his absence.

The 1986 batch IPS officer has reportedly returned to the State, but did not join office. Sources in the government said on Friday that Mr. Shukla was advised to wait before resuming duties. They further said the government was planning to shift him to a new position.

The BJP-led coalition government had transferred a number of officers, including then Chief Secretary Lalit Kumar Gupta, without citing any specific reason. Mr. Gupta was made director-general of SIPARD, but he opted to go on a long leave.

The State’s BJP-led coalition government was reportedly not satisfied with the functioning of several bureaucrats and top police officers during the conduct of the Lok Sabha election. It held their ‘mismanagement’ responsible for the Election Commission going in for fresh polls in nearly 500 booths under the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.