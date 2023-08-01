Tripura cricket officials deny hand in ‘16 crore scam’, apply for bail

August 01, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - Agartala

TCA (Tripura Cricket Association) Vice President Timir Chanda, Secretary Tapash Kumar Ghosh and Treasurer Joydal Das have submitted appeals in the high court for interim bail claiming charges of corruption against them are completely false and fabricated. The trio earlier announced removal of Tapan Lodh as President of TCA citing a resolution of the general body meeting.

However Mr Lodh rejected his disqualification and presented another resolution signed by 26 of 33 Members of the TCA that declared the announcements of the other faction void. He and his loyalists forced their way into the office under police protection.

In another turn of events, the faction which is backing the TCA President prevented Vice President Timir Chanda, Secretary Tapash Kumar Ghosh and Treasurer Joydal Das from entering the office and they were allegedly heckled outside the office located opposite to West Agartala Police Station.

Financial corruption

The TCA and its President Tapan Lodh have submitted a complaint at the West Agartala Police Station alleging financial corruption of Rs 16 crore in installation of four high mast floodlights at the MBB Cricket Stadium. The case has been registered under IPC Sections 380, 406, 408, 420 and 465.

Subrata Deb, a governing body member of the TCA also filed a complaint against one Kala Manik, an alleged criminal, for threatening TCA members with a firearm. The case has been registered unde the Arms Act.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has said the state government will not intervene in matters of the TCA since it is an autonomous body affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He however said the government will ensure no law and order situation erupts in the TCA premises.