Tripura CPI(M) leader’s premises searched

Crime Branch of Tripura police on Friday conducted a 10-hour search on properties of senior CPI(M) leader and former minister Pabitra Kar. The raids were linked with ongoing investigation into corruption charges against the leader.

Mr Kar and the CPI(M) termed the raids politically motivated. They said party veteran leader and former minister Badal Choudhury was earlier accused of ‘corruption charges’, but police had been unable to even submit a chargesheet.

Crime Branch officers launched simultaneous raids in the residence of Pabitra Kar at Ramnagar locality here and his ancestral house at Khayerpur near here. The raids started at 8.30 a.m. and continued till 7.30 p.m.

A senior police official said the searches were in connection with an FIR recently registered at Bodhjungnagar police station in west Tripura. Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(C) of Prevention of Corruption Act were incorporated in the FIR. Pabitra Kar had allegedly amassed huge cash and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income during erstwhile successive CPI(M) led left front governments.

After completion of search operation, Mr. Kar said the sleuths enquired about all belongings of his house. “Even they did not spare kitchen articles,” he told newsmen.

He termed the raids in his properties politically motivated and said he was ready to face any probe in any matter. He claimed he inherited some properties including agricultural land from family.

Mr Kar’s wife Roma Das is a CPI(M) central committee member.


