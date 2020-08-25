Tripura CPI(M) demands judicial probe into custodial deaths

Five such incidents have taken place after BJP-led coalition assumed office in 2018, it says

The main Opposition CPI(M) has demanded a judicial commission to probe the custodial deaths occurred in Tripura in the past two and half years.

The party also sought intervention of the Tripura Human Rights Commission in every such incident.

Party State secretary Gautam Das claimed that five custodial deaths have taken place after the BJP-led coalition assumed office in March, 2018. He raised the demand in the wake of the death of Sujit Gour (32) at the Kamalpur sub jail in Dhalai district on Sunday last.

Gour was arrested and remanded in judicial custody hours before his death. He was declared brought dead when rushed to the local government hospital at Kamalpur.

Mr. Das said the police had manufactured a false case against him under pressure.

He said prior to detention,Gour was badly assaulted by a group of miscreants when he was working in a paddy field.