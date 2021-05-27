Tripura court orders probe into death of newlywed youth

A court here on Thursday rapped the police for refusing to register a complaint over the unnatural death of a youth within 26 days of his marriage. It has also issued directions to the police to submit an enquiry report by June 25 to commence further legal proceedings.

Aniruddha Chakraborty was found hanging in the bedroom of his house at Ramnagar in Agartala before dawn on May 19. The family of the deceased has alleged foul play and even suspect the involvement of his newlywed wife in the incident.

The wife reportedly deleted all the messages and contents of her husband’s smartphone before going to her parents’ house within some hours of her husband’s death.

The victim’s father made futile attempts to get a complaint registered in the concerned West Agartala Police Station but his requests to a senior police official to intervene went unheard.

Finding no way out, he finally moved the court of the West Tripura Chief Judicial Magistrate P.P. Paul for redress in the mysterious death of his young son. The court rapped the officer-in-charge of the police station and directed him to register an FIR for the case.

The court also directed the Investigation Officer to submit a probe report by June 25 next.

