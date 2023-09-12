ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura: Cops among 12 injured in BJP-Tipra Motha clash

September 12, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Agartala

The incident took place in tribal-dominated Jampuijala area when BJP workers took out a massive victory rally on September 11 after its win in the recently held bypolls

PTI

At least 12 people, including a police officer and two other personnel, were injured in a clash between workers of the ruling BJP and Opposition Tipra Motha in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police said.

The incident took place in tribal-dominated Jampuijala area when BJP workers took out a massive victory rally on September 11 after its win in the recently held bypolls.

"A clash erupted after a group of Tipra Motha activists allegedly prevented some BJP workers from attending the rally," Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"At least 12 people, including workers from both the parties, were injured in the clash. They were taken to a nearby health facility," he said.

When a police team tried to intervene, Takarjala police station officer-in-charge Rathin Debbarma and two other personnel were pelted with stones, leading to injuries, following which the law enforcers used lathi-charge to disperse the clashing groups, he said.

The venue of the rally was later shifted to Tarkajala, where BJP State president Rajib Bhattacharjee, while addressing party workers, said, "Cadres of the saffron party were on the streets to prevent the Opposition's attempts to disrupt peace."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tripura

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US