Tripura: Cops among 12 injured in BJP-Tipra Motha clash

The incident took place in tribal-dominated Jampuijala area when BJP workers took out a massive victory rally on September 11 after its win in the recently held bypolls

September 12, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Agartala

PTI

At least 12 people, including a police officer and two other personnel, were injured in a clash between workers of the ruling BJP and Opposition Tipra Motha in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police said.

The incident took place in tribal-dominated Jampuijala area when BJP workers took out a massive victory rally on September 11 after its win in the recently held bypolls.

"A clash erupted after a group of Tipra Motha activists allegedly prevented some BJP workers from attending the rally," Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

"At least 12 people, including workers from both the parties, were injured in the clash. They were taken to a nearby health facility," he said.

When a police team tried to intervene, Takarjala police station officer-in-charge Rathin Debbarma and two other personnel were pelted with stones, leading to injuries, following which the law enforcers used lathi-charge to disperse the clashing groups, he said.

The venue of the rally was later shifted to Tarkajala, where BJP State president Rajib Bhattacharjee, while addressing party workers, said, "Cadres of the saffron party were on the streets to prevent the Opposition's attempts to disrupt peace."

