Tripura Congress alleges its campaign vehicles attacked by BJP supporters ahead of Assembly polls

January 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Agartala

Congress alleged, on Sunday, that supporters of a Cabinet Minister caused damage to four mini-trucks fitted with LED display equipment at Mohanpur, north of Agartala. The party also alleged that nearly ten similar campaign vehicles were prevented from entering Tripura from Assam.

Political tension has heightened in Tripura ahead of Assembly elections due next month. The ECI is expected to announce poll schedules for three north-eastern States in the next couple of days.

AICC secretary and co-incharge of Tripura, Szarita Laitphlang, alleged that criminals owing allegiance to Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath damaged four campaign vehicles at Mohanpur. Mohanpur is the home turf of the septuagenarian leader who was elected to the State Assembly five times in a row.

Ms. Laitphlang informed the LED screen and the vehicles were badly damaged while a power generator was stolen in the ‘organised attack’. A police officer later said that the generator was recovered from a field and investigation into the incident was underway.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders alleged that around 10 LED display vehicles were held up in Assam as they were not allowed to pass in Tripura through the interstate boundary check gate at Churaibari. The campaign vehicles were hired from a private advertising agency in Uttar Pradesh, they stated.

Opposition parties are routinely blaming the ruling BJP for allegedly creating hurdles in their campaign by resorting to attacks and threat tactics. BJP however denied the charges and countered with a complaint that Congress and CPI(M) razed two of its booth offices last night.