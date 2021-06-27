Tripura Cong. suspends woman functionary

Move follows video clips of party official under the influence of alcohol

The Tripura Congress on Sunday suspended a senior female functionary from the party for six years on charges of ‘unbecoming behaviour and gross discipline’.

PCC(I) President Pijush Biswas ordered the action against Minakhi Chakraborty after All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Deb advised her removal from the position of Secretary in the party’s women cell.

The move follows video clips on social media showing an inebriated Ms. Chakraborty creating a ruckus at a city locality. She was also heard abusing people who were filming her on their mobile phones.

Congress leader Rahul Saha said that the women wing leader of the party was suspended for her misconduct at a public place. “She has indeed committed an act of indiscipline and social nuisance, and the party cannot ignore her wrongdoing, '' he told The Hindu.

Party sources said Ms Chakraborty has been facing domestic problems recently.