Tripura Cong. Chief quits amid speculation of joining TMC

Acting president of the Tripura Congress unit, Pijush Kanti Biswas, who resigned from the party on Saturday, said he may not return to politics, but will concentrate on his legal profession and social service. He, however, did not comment on reports that claimed his resignation was part of a deal with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has set its sights on the Tripura Assembly elections due in early 2023.

In a post on social media. Mr. Biswas said he had resigned from the post of State party President and retired from politics as well. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Biswas sent his resignation to Ms. Gandhi in the morning, but unlike former MP Sushmita Dev he did not make the letter public. His son, Pujan Biswas, earlier resigned from the post of acting State President of the Youth Congress, but has not quit the party.

A local Trinamool Congress leader claimed Mr. Pijush Biswas would soon fly to Kolkata and join the party in the presence of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Former Assembly Speaker Jitendra Sarkar, who was an SC front leader in the CPI(M), would also join the TMC, he said.

The leader further claimed that Mr. Biswas came in contact with the TMC leadership when he and his team secured interim bail for 23 employees of the I-Pac who were booked for violating provisions of the Disaster Management Act and confined in a hotel here. The confinement of the I-Pac team which was conducting a political survey on behalf of Trinamool Congress gave the party grounds to step up organisational activities in Tripura.

State Congress leader Rahul Saha indicated that the party high command is likely to choose Birajit Sinha or Gopal Roy as the next PCC President. Both leaders have held the post earlier.