Tripura Cong. calls for strike to highlight poor law and order

The party says the State government failed to check the spread of coronavirus

The Congress on Sunday gave a call for a general strike in Tripura on September 21 to press its eight-point charter of demands.

This was decided at the Pradesh Congress Committee meeting attended here by AICC(I) Secretary Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Former PCC presidents Gopal Roy and Birajit Sinha, senior leader Subal Bhowmik and PCC chief Pijush Biswas were present.

The meeting adopted a resolution to call a 12-hour general strike on September 21 to highlight ‘deterioration of law and order’, alleged attacks on democratic institutions such as the media and the State government’s failure to check the spread of coronavirus and deaths.

Mr. Bhowmik said Tripura had been reeling under total lawlessness and the government had failed to protect people. “Even senior opposition leaders were subjected to physical assault and humiliation,” he said.

He said the strike was to demand among other things, employment to 10,323 teachers whose services were terminated, compensation of ₹10 lakh to the kin of those who died due to coronavirus and action against those accused of attacking opposition workers and democratic institutions.