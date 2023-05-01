HamberMenu
Tripura CM warns ‘political hooligans and extortionists’ within BJP ranks

Manik Saha warns that newly formed STF will take action against them.

May 01, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday warned that the Special Task Force (STF), the latest security wing added to the State police, would act tough against “political hooligans and extortionists”. He admitted that a section of “misguided party (BJP) workers” have resorted to unethical activities and warned them of tough action .

“The government and the party [BJP] have been repeatedly appealing to and warning those who are committing criminal and unlawful activities. The STF which has been formed under the Crime Branch will also act against them,” Dr. Saha said in his speech at a voluntary blood donation programme here.

The Chief Minister said that the authorities had been repeatedly receiving complaints since the Assembly election held in February last. “The State government and the party made repeated appeals to the ‘misguided supporters’ to eschew unlawful means.”

Dr. Saha indirectly referred to complaints coming from the Opposition parties over “targeted attacks, intimidation and extortion” by a section of ruling party workers. A high-level CPI(M) delegation comprising former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and former Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar recently met Dr. Saha and gave a detailed account of politically motivated violent activities allegedly unfolded by the BJP workers.

“Disturbances are still being created in some areas. In this situation, we have decided to constitute the STF to tackle all means of hooliganism, extortion and mafia activities”, Dr. Saha said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the State government was committed to maintain law and order, and carry forward development activities in every sphere to achieve overall progress.

