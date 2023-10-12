HamberMenu
Tripura CM warns against forcing anyone to pay for Durga puja

“I am not only condemning it, but also assuring action against perpetrators”, Dr Manik Saha said while addressing an event on Wednesday

October 12, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said his government would take action against anyone forcing people to pay subscriptions for Durga puja. He said he was disturbed by reports of collection of donations from transporters ahead of the festival.

“I am not only condemning it, but also assuring action against perpetrators”, he said while addressing an event on Wednesday. He condemned those extorting money.

He went on to say that a mere condemnation will not be enough unless action follows. He asserted that “an old practice should be stopped and we will stop it.”

Dr Saha said necessary instructions have been issued.

The five-day Durga puja festival is the biggest festival in the region. It starts on October 20 and ends on October 24.

Earlier tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury warned puja organisers not to extort subscriptions and follow government guidelines.

