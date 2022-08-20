Tripura CM voices concern over law and order situation in industrial belt, asks cops to be proactive

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Expressing concern over the “deteriorating law and order situation” in Tripura’s ‘Bodhjungnagar Industrial Growth Centre’, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday pulled up the police for “not taking necessary action against offenders”.

The CM also said he has come to know that action has not been initiated against law breakers in several cases, despite the registration of FIRs, and asked the police in West Tripura district to “act as per rules”.

The industrial growth centre at Bodhjungnagar, spread over an area measuring 535.73 acres, houses a rubber park, a food park and an export promotion park among other projects.

Most programmes at the centre, however, are lying in limbo owing to alleged interference of mafia groups, poor road connectivity and other bottlenecks, official sources here said.

“Peace is the prerequisite condition for growth of industry. I have, however, heard that the police here have not acted as per law even after the registration of FIRs,” Mr. Saha said during a programme in Bodhjungnagar.

He pointed out that parts of the boundary wall around the growth centre have been “damaged or dismantled” on occasions by “unknown miscreants”.

“We have to terrorize those who are trying to scare us. People behind such acts must be booked immediately,” the CM stated.

Asserting that his government was keen on creating an industry-friendly atmosphere in the State, the Chief Minister also expressed disappointment over the closure of two medium-sized factories due to “shortage of natural gas”.

Mr. Saha said he would sit with authorities of Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL) to ensure supply of gas to those factories as soon as possible.

He also laid emphasis on the need to buying indigenous products manufactured by the State’s industrial belt.

“How do you expect our industries to do well if we don’t encourage them? In the recently concluded Niti Aayog meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ‘atmanirbharta’ (self dependence). The slogan ‘vocal for local’ should be translated into reality,” he added.