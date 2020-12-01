Tripura CM slams Left government for mixing politics with sports

He also criticised them for installing statues of Lenin, Marx but not Netaji

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday slammed erstwhile CPI(M)-led left front government for mixing politics with sports. He claimed the present BJP-led coalition government created a constructive environment in fields of sports.

“There were lots of politics in sports during the past regime. Party cadres used to sneak in sporting teams, thus destroying merits,” Mr. Deb said after inaugurating the renovated campus of the Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) here.

He went on to say that the incumbent BJP-led alliance government stopped the old practice of creating nuisance and politics in sports and created a positive atmosphere in sports.

The CM also unveiled a half-bust statue of India’s independence hero, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in the complex. Hitting hard at the previous left front government he said, ‘they’ installed statues of different foreign leaders (hinting at statues of Lenin and Marx), but never bothered to have a statute of ‘our own Netaji’.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman, Olympian Dipa Karmakar and renowned sports personalities graced the occasion.