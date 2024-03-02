Tripura CM Saha, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Debbarma to attend meeting with Amit Shah

March 02, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, opposition Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma and other senior leaders are scheduled to attend a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday, a senior State minister said.

The meeting is expected to discuss problems related to the indigenous people of the northeastern State, sources said.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma said that the CM, along with Leader of Opposition in the State assembly, Animesh Debbarma, Tipra Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl and Co-operative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, who belongs to ruling BJP's ally Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT), are scheduled to attend the meeting.

"We want to work together for the welfare of the indigenous people. We also want 'Bubagra' (Pradyot Debbarma) to join us," the tribal welfare minister told reporters before leaving for Delhi on Friday to attend the meeting.

The Tipra Motha supremo, who has left the State after launching his 'fast-unto-death' to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people, is camping at the national capital.

"Tomorrow," he said in a one-word Facebook post on Friday.

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) chairman Jagadish Debbarma of the Tipra Motha said before flying to Delhi, "Bubagra asked to me come to Delhi to attend a crucial meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah."