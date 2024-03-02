GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tripura CM Saha, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Debbarma to attend meeting with Amit Shah

The Tipra Motha supremo, who has left Tripura after launching his 'fast-unto-death' to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people, is camping at the national capital.

March 02, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Agartala

PTI
File picture of TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma during a protest in Agartala.

File picture of TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma during a protest in Agartala. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, opposition Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma and other senior leaders are scheduled to attend a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday, a senior State minister said.

The meeting is expected to discuss problems related to the indigenous people of the northeastern State, sources said.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma said that the CM, along with Leader of Opposition in the State assembly, Animesh Debbarma, Tipra Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl and Co-operative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, who belongs to ruling BJP's ally Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT), are scheduled to attend the meeting.

"We want to work together for the welfare of the indigenous people. We also want 'Bubagra' (Pradyot Debbarma) to join us," the tribal welfare minister told reporters before leaving for Delhi on Friday to attend the meeting.

The Tipra Motha supremo, who has left the State after launching his 'fast-unto-death' to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people, is camping at the national capital.

"Tomorrow," he said in a one-word Facebook post on Friday.

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) chairman Jagadish Debbarma of the Tipra Motha said before flying to Delhi, "Bubagra asked to me come to Delhi to attend a crucial meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

Related Topics

Tripura / Tipra Motha / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.