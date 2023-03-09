ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura CM rules out Greater Tipraland

March 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Ambitious schemes for tribal welfare is the priority of the new BJP-led government, Manik Saha said; Tipra Motha chief insisted he would continue to fight for separate State to be carved out for tribals

Rahul Karmakar

Manik Saha takes oath as the Tripura Chief Minister for the second time at a ceremony in Agartala, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday rejected the Tipra Motha’s demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’, but said that his new BJP-led government would go the extra mile for the development of indigenous communities.

His assertion came less than a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) that an interlocutor would be appointed soon to arrive at a constitutional solution to all the problems of the State’s 14 lakh Tiprasa, or indigenous people across 19 tribes.

Greater Tipraland, an exclusive administrative set-up for indigenous people, is part of the constitutional solution that TMP chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma has been seeking.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are against the demand for a Greater Tipraland state but we are committed to undertaking ambitious schemes and projects on priority for the socio-economic development of the tribal people,” Mr. Saha told journalists in the State’s capital Agartala.

Explained | The demand for a Greater Tipraland by the TIPRA Motha 

TMP maintains demand

Prior to the February 16 elections, in which the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly, Mr. Saha had maintained that the idea of Greater Tipraland was not feasible.

Soon after the CM’s reiteration of his stance on Thursday, Mr. Debbarma replied to a tweet by a TMP supporter: “Let him (Chief Minister) say what he wants to; that’s his view. Relax, I will always fight for our interest first.”

Since sweeping the elections to the politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council in April 2021, the TMP has been demanding the elevation of tribal areas to a Greater Tipraland State under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution of India.

Profile | Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma | The wannabe kingmaker

Central assurance

This demand took centre-stage when Mr. Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP chief J.P. Nadda met Mr. Debbarma and his party’s 13 MLAs after the State’s council of ministers was sworn in on Wednesday. The meeting lasted more than two hours.

Emerging from the meeting, Mr. Debbarma said that the Centre had assured him that it would appoint an interlocutor to study and resolve the demands of the TMP within a specific timeframe.

“If we find the constitutional solutions to our demands satisfactory, we shall sign an accord with the Central government. Unless and until our demands are resolved, we will not join the BJP-led government in Tripura,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US