HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tripura CM Manik Saha performs surgery on former student

Tripura CM Manik Saha’s former student Sayantan Choudhury, a doctor, had suffered a right sub-condylar fracture in a recent accident

October 05, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took time off his busy schedule on October 3 to perform surgery on one of his former students who had met with an accident.

Dr. Saha is an oral and maxilla-facial surgeon and served in a key position at the Tripura Medical College and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in the State’s capital Agartala.

The 70-year-old Chief Minister decided to operate on Sayantan Choudhury when the latter’s father, an engineer by profession, approached him. The father had made up his mind to take his son outside the State but cancelled the plan after the Chief Minister said he would take charge of the operation.

Mr. Choudhury, a doctor himself, had suffered a right sub-condylar (part of the jaw) fracture in an accident while riding a two-wheeler.

“As an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, I have managed the time to return to my old working place at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania to treat a patient with Rt. Sub-Condylar fracture,” Dr. Saha wrote on Facebook.

The procedure was smooth and will be followed up, he said.

In January, Dr. Saha had performed a surgery for oral cystic lesion on 10-year-old Akshit Ghosh at the Tripura Medical College.

A product of King George Medical College in Lucknow, he is a member of the Dental Council of India.

Related Topics

Tripura / health treatment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.