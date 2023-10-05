Tripura CM Manik Saha performs surgery on former student

October 05, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took time off his busy schedule on October 3 to perform surgery on one of his former students who had met with an accident.

Dr. Saha is an oral and maxilla-facial surgeon and served in a key position at the Tripura Medical College and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in the State’s capital Agartala.

The 70-year-old Chief Minister decided to operate on Sayantan Choudhury when the latter’s father, an engineer by profession, approached him. The father had made up his mind to take his son outside the State but cancelled the plan after the Chief Minister said he would take charge of the operation.

Mr. Choudhury, a doctor himself, had suffered a right sub-condylar (part of the jaw) fracture in an accident while riding a two-wheeler.

“As an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, I have managed the time to return to my old working place at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania to treat a patient with Rt. Sub-Condylar fracture,” Dr. Saha wrote on Facebook.

The procedure was smooth and will be followed up, he said.

In January, Dr. Saha had performed a surgery for oral cystic lesion on 10-year-old Akshit Ghosh at the Tripura Medical College.

A product of King George Medical College in Lucknow, he is a member of the Dental Council of India.