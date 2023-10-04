ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura CM Manik Saha calls for investment in renewable energy

October 04, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Agartala

“The government has already set a target of generating 500 MW power through renewable energy sources by 2030 to meet the State’s future demand,” he said, during a ‘workshop on energy transition in Tripura’.

PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 4 urged industrialists to invest in the renewable energy sector in the northeastern State.

“The Tripura Power Generation Limited (TPGL) has already decided to turn two existing gas-based power projects into combined cycle power plants. Besides, it is also planning to generate 30 MW of power from a small hydroelectric project," he said.

“Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), a State government-own entity, has inked a memorandum of understanding with NTPC for installing a 130-MW renewable energy plant in Dumbur in Gomati district,” he said.

“In today’s world, green power has become most important for meeting energy needs,” he said.

“I appealed to all the financial institutions and private players to invest in Tripura, taking advantage of a favourable industrial policy. The government has initiated a drive to promote non-fossil energy. It will help explore opportunities for sustainable development of the northeastern State," the Chief Minister said.

Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath also appealed to the investors to explore possibilities in the renewable energy sector.

