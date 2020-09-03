Tripura CM inspects COVID facility at hospital

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday inspected the GBP Hospital here amid reports of death of COVID-19 patients due to alleged oxygen insufficiency. He took stock of the situation and held discussions with medical officers.
A portion of the GBP Hospital, State’s main referral hospital, was made a dedicated COVID treatment facility. The facility was recently expanded with the surgical ward shifting to a newly constructed building at the nearby Regional Cancer Institute.
The Chief Minister spent more than two hours in the hospital and enquired about the emergency arrangements, including oxygen cylinders. Several coronavirus patients reportedly died due to alleged treatment negligence and shortage of oxygen.
Mr. Deb told the doctors and health officials that the State government was extending all possible support to provide best treatment to the patients. He said there was no scarcity of equipment and medical staff.
The Chief Minister’s inspection at the hospital is attributed to a spike in virus cases and deaths in the State. The number of COVID cases touched 12,772 while 116 patients have died so far. The Agartala City area is the worst hit.
Meanwhile, two more MLAs, Kalyani Roy and Sudhangshu Das, tested positive. Altogether, seven MLAs have so far contracted the virus.
