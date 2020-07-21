Tripura CM courts controversy with Punjabis, Jats less smart remark, apologises

Kolkata

Congress terms Biplab Deb’s remarks “shameful and unfortunate”.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who courted controversy with his remarks that Punjabis and Jats were physically strong and less smart while Bengalis were known to be intelligent, apologised for his statements on July 21, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Chief Minister sought forgiveness and said many of his friends were Punjabis and Jats, and he was proud of people hailing from the two communities.

“I always salute the contributions of the Punjabi and Jat communities in the freedom struggle of the country. And I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India,” he tweeted.

“I had expressed the views some people have about them. I am proud of Punjabi and Jat communities. I have lived among them for quite some time... If my statement has hurt anyone’s feelings, I apologise for that,” Mr. Deb said on Twitter.

A video clip of the Chief Minister’s remarks had gone viral on social media. Every community in India is known for certain attributions and characteristics, the BJP leader said while addressing a programme at Agartala Press Club on July 19.

“For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity,” Mr. Deb says in the clip.

“When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he’s a Punjabi, a Sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can’t win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house,” Mr. Deb said.

The Congress termed the Chief Minister’s remarks “shameful and unfortunate”.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Mr. Deb insulted the “Sikh brothers” of Punjab and the Jat community of Haryana.

“This is the BJP’s lowly mindset. Why are Khattar ji and Dushyant Chautala silent? Where are Modi ji and Naddaji? Apologize, take action,” Mr. Surjewala tweeted.

The Tripura Chief Minister had stoked controversy previously, when in 2018, he said internet and satellite television existed in the time of the Mahabharata. He had questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as “Miss World” in 1997 and alleged that international beauty pageants were a farce. He had claimed last year that Mughals intended to destroy the cultural wonders of the State by “bombing” its art and architecture.