Tripura CM accuses CPI(M) of digging holes to bury BJP leaders alive before 2023 polls

The plot of the party was foiled as the BJP won the polls for the second time in a row, Manik Saha claimed at a function in Bazar Colony in Khowai district.

December 13, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M), alleging that the party had dug holes in the ground to bury BJP leaders and workers alive before the Assembly elections held in February this year.

The plot of the party was foiled as the BJP won the polls for the second time in a row, Mr. Saha claimed at a function in Bazar Colony in Khowai district. Rejecting the allegation as baseless, the CPI(M) said the saffron party won the elections because of division of votes among the non-BJP parties.

"We had inputs that many graves were dug for selective killing of BJP leaders and work by burying them alive as they were confident of winning the February 2023 elections. But it was foiled by the people as the BJP won the battle of the ballots", Mr. Saha said on December 12.

He was addressing a programme organised to pay tribute to 26 villagers who were killed by NLFT militants in the wee hours of December 12, 1996.

Alleging that the CPI(M) had committed an “unpardonable crime by abetting terror tactics” in the northeastern State, Mr. Saha said he felt pity for the Congress as it joined hands with the Left party ahead of the Assembly elections. “The Congress had suffered a lot during the Communist regime,” he said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s allegations, CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Choudhury said the party does not believe in violence or terror tactics.

"The BJP didn't get a popular mandate in the 2023 Assembly elections as it secured less than 40% of votes. Taking advantage of division of votes, they formed the government. They are worried and that’s why they brought such baseless allegations," he said.

