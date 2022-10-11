Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha’s hoardings torn

Tripura BJP demands probe into ‘disturbing act’ in Kailashahar of Unakoti district

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has demanded action against the tearing of hoardings of Chief Minister Manik Saha. The party said the police should immediately probe the “disturbing act”, and alleged that several roadside hoardings in Kailashahar of Unakoti district were damaged and torn with “malicious intention”.

“The miscreants specifically damaged the photo of the Chief Minister. We suspect this was intentionally done to show disrespect to him,” Unakoti district BJP leader Debasish Sen told mediapersons on Tuesday.

The Tripura Government has put up a large number of hoardings across the State to showcase its development and welfare activities in the State, ahead of the Assembly elections due in February 2023. Most of the campaign material features photos of Dr. Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman.

Mr. Sen said the party has demanded a “serious probe by the police to track down the culprits and unearth the conspiracy behind the incident”. He did not rule out the role of Opposition parties in fanning “political unrest”.

Police said they had registered a complaint over the incidents in Kailashahar and launched an investigation.