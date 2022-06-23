Tripura bypolls: Central paramilitary forces in all polling stations

Though byelections are taking place in the four constituencies, Town Bardowali and Agartala constituencies have caught wide attention

Election officials carrying Electronic Voting Machines leave for poll duty on the eve of Assembly bypolls, in Agartala. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deployment of central paramilitary forces in polling stations across four Assembly constituencies has been ordered by the Election Commission for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful bypolls in Tripura on Thursday. Security forces are carrying out foot patrolling and area domination measures in demarcated areas to comply with the set guidelines of the Election Commission.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in areas where elections are taking place. The authorities have also prohibited bulk movement of vehicles.

Bypolls will be held in Town Bardowali, Agartala, Surma and Jubarajnagar Assembly constituencies. Dr. Manik Saha, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 15 after the sudden resignation of his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb, is the BJP candidate from the Town Bardowali constituency.

Congress’s heavyweight and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman is contesting from 6-Agartala. He was recently attacked by miscreants in his constituency and had to be admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Mr. Barman and his long-time friend Ashish Kumar Saha, who is in the fray against Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha at Town Bardowali, won from their home turfs for five consecutive terms. Both the leaders started their political career in Congress, later spent roughly four years in BJP and have again reentered Congress party last year.

Ashish Kumar Saha on Wednesday complained that the ruling BJP is trying to manipulate the elections through various unfair means - an allegation the ruling party has rejected outright.

Though byelections are taking place in the four constituencies, Town Bardowali and Agartala constituencies have caught wide attention as BJP turncoats Ashish Kumar Saha and Sudip Roy Barman are trying to retain the seats while the saffron party is unleashing all efforts to turn the tide.

The BJP wants to make sure that its Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha wins in Town Bardowali and its main foe Sudip Roy Barman loses Agartala.

Amid political disorder in some places, Election Commission observer Partha Sarathi Mishra has assured that the guidelines and instructions of the Election Commission are being strictly followed. He said he was confident of holding free and fair by-elections in Tripura.