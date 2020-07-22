Tripura BJP vice-chief tests positive

The headquarters of the Tripura BJP was sanitised on Wednesday after its State vice-president Ram Pada Jamatia tested positive for COVID-19. Party’s State general secretary Tinku Roy said that whoever came in contact with Mr. Jamatia recently would undergo a swab test.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb confirmed that the 63-year-old leader had tested positive for the virus. Mr. Jamatia’s wife and two personal security guards were also infected, Mr. Deb informed in a tweet.

All of them were lodged at a COVID-19 Care Centre in Agartala.

Ram Pada Jamatia has been the first politician of the State to contract COVID-19. He was elected from Bagma (ST) constituency in Gomati district in the 2018 Assembly election.

The COVID-19 tally in the State has soared to 3,349 with 254 new cases detected on Tuesday. Health department officials said infection figures were rising as they have increased the number of daily tests, including antigen tests, across the State.