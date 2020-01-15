Other States

Tripura BJP to get new chief

Tripura BJP will have a new president with the nomination process ending on Tuesday. Manik Saha, a dental surgeon, emerged as the lone candidate and a consensus aspirant for the top job.

A formal announcement would be made tomorrow.

Party sources said Dr. Saha, 62, submitted his nomination papers on Saturday. West Tripura MP Pratima Bhowmik and State vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee were also expected to contest, but they backed out.

Party insiders said Dr. Saha’s nomination was finalised following a consensus reached in consultation with the central leadership. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has also endorsed his candidature.

