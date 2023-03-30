Tripura BJP red-faced after MLA caught watching porn in Assembly

March 30, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI/AGARTALA

An MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura left his party leaders red-faced after he was caught on camera watching porn on his mobile phone in the State Assembly.

A video of Jadab Lal Debnath watching porn during a session of the Assembly on March 27 went viral a couple of days later, leading to a sharp criticism and calls for action against him.

A former CPI(M) leader, Mr. Debnath, represents the Bagbassa Assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya said the party would soon seek a clarification from the MLA.

The Tipra Motha Party’s Animesh Debbarma, also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), said the acts of legislators should not set a bad precedent for others, especially the young generals. “The action against him should be exemplary,” he said.

Former Deputy Speaker and CPI(M) leader, Pabitra Kar said Speaker Biswabandhu Sen should immediately institute an inquiry into the allegations against Mr. Debnath. He claimed the erring member was expelled from the CPI(M) on charges of moral turpitude before he joined the BJP.

“The use of mobile phones inside the Assembly is restricted because, as representatives of the people, we should concentrate on the proceedings and business of the House. By watching porn during the session, Mr. Debnath damaged the reputation of the House,” State Congress president Birajit Sinha said.

“The BJP must take action if it has the minimum morality,” he added.

Mr Debnath, also the secretary of the BJP’s Tripura unit, said he did not know how “it [watching porn] happened while he was watching news on his mobile phone. “I may have clicked something inadvertently,” he said.

“I shall abide by what the Speaker and the State BJP president decides,” he said.