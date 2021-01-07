Tripura BJP in-charge arrives a day after CM leaves for Delhi

Agartala

Tripura BJP in-charge Vinod Kumar Sonkar arrived here on Wednesday a day after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb left for Delhi to transact ‘important assignments’. Mr. Sonkar’s maiden visit in first week of December was hectic and during his short stay he came across noisy protests by supporters of dissident leaders and MLAs who demanded a change in State leadership.

Two key dissident MLAs, Sudip Roy Barman and Ramprasad Paul, are currently camping in New Delhi. They reportedly met top brass of the BJP to express their anguish on certain issues and demanded intervention of central leaders.

Mr. Deb reportedly cancelled all his official engagements for four days due to his sudden travel to Delhi. The annual Police Week parade slated for Thursday also called off.

Mr. Deb met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. A State government release said the Chief Minister discussed wide range of issues and projects concerning Tripura during his meeting with them.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sonkar held a meeting with office-bearers and leaders at the party office here before leaving for south Tripura to oversee organisation in rural subdivisions.

Speaking to newsmen, he said he would be coming to the State frequently to strengthen the party organisation. He would take stock of the party’s preparation for elections to the tribal autonomous district council.