Tripura BJP dissident MLA issues ultimatum on COVID-19 treatment ‘lapses’

Senior leaders would respond at an appropriate time, says party spokesperson.

Dissident BJP MLA and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman continued his tirade against alleged treatment lapses and lack of life saving equipment in the GBP Hospital which has been a dedicated COVID care hospital. He along with first time MLA Sushanta Choudhury, who was maintaining silence over the past year, on Monday visited the hospital and gave an ultimatum to resolve ‘lacunas’.

The State party leadership is apparently unhappy with Mr. Barman for his rhetoric and activities that ‘embarrassed’ it and the government. “Our senior leaders are informed of everything and they would respond at an appropriate time,” spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee told The Hindu.

Five-time MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who switched over from the Congress, highlighted the virus situation at a press conference here on Friday. He spoke of alleged mismanagement in the health facilities and the absence of senior doctors at the COVID-19 wards of the GBP Hospital resulting in the death of the patients.

Tripura recorded 15,551 infections and 149 deaths till Sunday. Agartala has been the worst hit in the recent spurt.

Mr. Choudhury and Mr. Barman had earlier stirred a controversy after visiting a COVID Care Centre to distribute foodstuff and essentials. They met Medical Superintendent of the GBP Hospital Subhasish Das to complain against the negligence in the treatment and services for the patients.

They gave a 3-day ultimatum to the official to improve the situation. Mr. Barman however did not say what their action would be after the lapse of the deadline.

Health officials said the condition of the hospital had improved after Chief Minister Biplab Kuamr Deb, also the Health Minister, visited it on September 2. The Chief Minister took stock of the situation and issued directives during his over two-hour inspection.