Tripura Assembly polls | CEC Rajiv Kumar says officials directed to work without bias, to ensure free and peaceful election

January 12, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Agartala

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has said that adequate measures were being taken to hold free, fair and peaceful Assembly elections in Tripura. He said the State has a history of high vote casting and appealed to people to exercise franchise in large numbers in upcoming polls due in February.

The full bench of the election commission comprising CEC Mr. Kumar, and two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel arrived in Agartala yesterday to check election preparedness in the State. They held a series of meetings with senior civil and security officials as well as representatives of various political parties.

“We have received some complaints from political parties. We passed instructions to the DMs and SPs to look into every complaint and act in a non-partisan manner,” CEC Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference.

He said Central security forces will be deployed in every polling booth though there will be requirements of State paramilitary force and the police. He said: “At least 50% polling stations will be under webcasting though efforts will be made to cover all stations.”

He reiterated the commission’s assurance to organise free, fair and peaceful polls. For this sensitive places including border and airport will be under continuous surveillance by the concerned establishments.

Making an important announcement, the CEC said law enforcement agencies will not only seize drugs, liquor and cash but also be required to nab the guilty kingpins. The commission will not be happy with the detection of carriers of the contrabands.

He informed banks were directed to monitor abnormal and illegal transactions of cash, and report to the authorities. The CEC asserted that every election is important for them and will make sure every voter casts their vote without any hindrance.

After the press conference the commission left for another poll-bound State Meghalaya.