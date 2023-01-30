HamberMenu
Tripura Assembly polls | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to accompany CM Manik Saha for filing nomination papers

January 30 is the last date for filing of nomination papers for the Tripura Assembly elections slated for February 16.

January 30, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Tripura CM and BJP leader Manik Saha offers prayers at a temple before filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, in Agartala, on January 30, 2023.

Tripura CM and BJP leader Manik Saha offers prayers at a temple before filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, in Agartala, on January 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will accompany his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha and Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee on January 30 for filing of their nomination papers for the Assembly elections.

Monday is the last date for filing of nomination papers for the Tripura Assembly elections slated for February 16. While Mr. Saha is set to file his nomination for Town Bardowali constituency again, the BJP State party president will submit his nomination for Banamalipur Assembly constituency, said a senior party leader.

"Assam Chief Minister and NEDA chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma has already arrived in the State last night to attend the submission of nomination papers by the Chief Minister, BJP State president and other party nominees", he said.

All the BJP nominees for 55 Assembly constituencies will submit the nomination papers on Monday, he said, adding that former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will accompany the party candidates in Dharmanagar sub-division in North Tripura district during the filing of nominations.

The BJP is contesting 55 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly and has given five seats to ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT.)

The Trinamool Congress candidates for 22 Assembly constituencies will also submit their nomination papers on Monday. TMC's State in-charge Rajib Banerjee on Sunday declared the names of party candidates for 22 Assembly constituencies in presence of State president Pijush Kanti Biswas and MP Sushmita Dev.

"The party nominees will file their nominations tomorrow. We are working on preparing manifesto for the upcoming elections which will be unveiled shortly. We hope the people will support the Trinamool Congress candidates in the elections", said Mr. Banerjee.

