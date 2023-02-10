HamberMenu
Tripura Assembly elections | Local-level understanding with Tipra Motha possible, says CPI(M)‘s Sitaram Yechury

Mr. Yechury, however, exuded confidence that the Left-Congress alliance would win the elections on its own and there would be ‘no hung Assembly’

February 10, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with CPI(M) Tripura Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary addresses a press conference, in Agartala, on February 10, 2023.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury with CPI(M) Tripura Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary addresses a press conference, in Agartala, on February 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said though there is no pre-poll adjustment with Tipra Motha, there can be local-level understanding with the tribal party, which has emerged as the third pole in the ongoing Tripura elections.

Mr. Yechury, however, exuded confidence that the Left-Congress alliance would win the elections on its own and there would be “no hung Assembly.”

“At the local level there can be some understanding, though there is no pre-poll adjustment with Tipra Motha,” Yechury told a press conference here.

Also read: TIPRA in secret deal with CPI(M), alleges Amit Shah in Tripura

The Left party is contesting in alliance with the Congress in its bid to stop the BJP from returning to power in the northeastern State for the second time in a row.

Tipra Motha, a regional political party formed by a former royal scion of the tSate, is contesting in 42 seats.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16.

