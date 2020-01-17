Tripura anti-CAA leaders await meeting with Shah

Leaders protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Tripura have been camping in New Delhi for over a week now, seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

They said they reached the national Capital after receiving an invitation from the Home Ministry to join the second round of dialogue, the first one was held with the Home Minister on December 12.

“We came to Delhi on January 9, but till now we have not been allotted time to meet the Home Minister. We are hearing word on meeting every day from different officials,” Jagadish Debbarma, general secretary of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) and leader of Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Act (JMACAA), told The Hindu over phone on Friday.

JMACAA is a consortium of different Tripura-based indigenous parties and forums spearheading protests against the CAA.

The protests held by JMACAA turned violent at several places leaving two persons dead and nearly hundred injured.

The forum had suspended all forms of protests after its leaders met Mr. Shah in New Delhi on December 12.

‘Vigorous stir’

Mr. Debbarma stated that he would return to Tripura if the proposed meeting did not take place in a day or two. “JMACAA would resort to vigorous agitation if the core demand on exclusion of our State from CAA is not accepted,” he warned.