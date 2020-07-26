Tripura announces three-day complete lockdown from Monday

Agartala

26 July 2020 03:39 IST

Mortality rate insignificant, recoveries encouraging, says CM as cases surge

The Tripura government has imposed a three-day complete lockdown from Monday in view of the surge in the coronavirus infections. The Health department will conduct a house to house-to-house survey and antigen test of suspected patients during the lockdown.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a video message on Saturday evening urged the people to cooperate with the administration and the police who will enforce the lockdown from 5 a.m. on Monday. “Please help us to contain the spread.”

Mr. Deb said Tripura is one of the few States where the mortality rate of the infected patients was insignificant and the rate of recoveries was very encouraging. He requested people to remain at home during the lockdown days also to respond to the health staff who will be visiting every household.

Incentive for health staff

The Chief Minister announced an incentive of ₹1,000 for all category health staff who will be taking part in the survey work. He also said sufficient number of beds, ventilators, PPEs and emergency equipment to cope with the situation were available.

The Chief Secretary said the night curfew will continue as usual.

Tripura has recorded 3,787 cases as per the last official tally announced on Friday night. Eleven people have died of the disease.