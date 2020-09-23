Tripura announces phased recruitment of 10,323 terminated school teachers

The BJP-led coalition government in Tripura said that it had approved the phased recruitment of 10,323 ad hoc school teachers who were terminated early this year.
State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that a council of Ministers had on Monday approved a plan to absorb retrenched teachers in a phased manner.
Mr. Nath said the recruitment would be made in Group C and Group D categories and adequate vacancies in various departments would be created for the purpose. He added that recruitment would be done both directly and via outsourcing.
The Minister described the re-employment as a very complicated issue as the teachers lost their jobs under a court order in a case over allegedly faulty appointment procedures during the previous governments.
The Supreme Court in 2017 upheld a 2014 order of the High Court of Tripura on termination of services of the teachers, finding their selection was contrary to the provisions of the National Council for Teachers Education Act, 1993.
He said the government’s decision to offer a fresh opportunity to the terminated teachers has been a “humanitarian” step and was not taken under any compulsion.
The terminated teachers have been staging protests across the State almost on a daily basis seeking jobs.
