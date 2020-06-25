Tripura announces incentive for frontline medical staff

The Tripura government announced cash incentives for all category medical staff engaged in COVID-19-linked health care duties. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health workers will be beneficial by the special scheme announced by the health department on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, also the Health Minister, had announced the decision of the State government to reward ‘frontline warriors’ of the medical service.
The health department notification informed that the doctors engaged in COVID-19 care duty would be given a cash incentive of ₹10,000 per week. The nursing staff would get ₹5,000 while rest of health employees and workers would get ₹2,000 per week as long as they discharge COVID-19 related responsibilities.
The State government earlier recruited 25 doctors and 25 nurses for engaging them in COVID-19 care centres.
Tripura has 1,264 Covid-19 positive cases counted till Tuesday. Number of active cases was 450, health officials said.
